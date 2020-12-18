Governor extends South Dakota’s emergency for coronavirus through first half of 2021

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The governor has extended the COVID-19 emergency for South Dakota until June 30, 2021.

The announcement of the latest executive order came Friday afternoon from the communications office for Governor Kristi Noem.

The governor issued the original emergency order March 13. It was to expire April 12. She then extended the emergency through May 31. She extended it again through December 31.

Noem sent various signals during the pandemic. She placed some temporary restrictions on residents of Minnehaha and Lincoln counties with an April 6 order but declared in an April 28 order that South Dakota should return to normal.

On March 13 she told non-essential employees of state government under her authority to work from home if possible, then ordered them to return May 2 while also allowing discretion to heads of state departments to set schedules for being in offices.

On July 3 the Republican governor hosted U.S. President Donald Trump at Mount Rushmore for a fireworks display and let the annual Sturgis motorcycle proceed in early August. She also used federal coronavirus relief funds to promote South Dakota as a place for people to move.

Noem saw her national reputation as a non-masker grow as she campaigned in various other states for President Trump’s re-election and engaged in disputes with various other states that placed more restrictions on their residents.

State Representative Bob Glanzer of Huron died from COVID-19 in March. Several legislators have had the coronavirus since then, including House Speaker Steven Haugaard of Sioux Falls and most recently Senator Helene Duhamel of Rapid City and Senator Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls.

A full list of the governor’s orders on the coronavirus is here.