Gov. Noem to hold second news conference on Thursday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health Laboratory started running COVID-19 tests again on Thursday. The process was on hold for a time when the state ran out of re-agents and the enzymes that are utilized to process the tests.

During a brief news conference on Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem said the supplies had come in so the lab was starting to process the pending tests.

At this time, testing capacity is unknown.

Her office says as soon as new test results are in, Noem will again hold a news conference.

KELOLAND News is monitoring the developments.

