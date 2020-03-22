UPDATE: Gov. Noem address new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem announced seven new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota on Sunday.
Noem released the following details on the new cases. Six of the positive results are people in Beadle County:
- Male, 60-69 years old
- Female, 50-59 years old
- Female, 20-29 years old
- Male, 20-29 years old
- Female, 10-19 years old
- Male, 10-19 years old
The seventh positive test is in a man from Brown County, between 60-69 years old. The state says that case is travel related.
Noem says the state is running an additional 29 tests on Sunday.
With the new cases in Beadle County, Noem is asking leaders in that area to take additional steps to protect the public. She says it does not qualify as community spread at this point. She says according to the CDC, Beadle County has a substantial level of COVID-19 cases, which is more than four or five positive cases in one county.
She’s asking people in Beadle County to stagger work schedules and do regular health checks on others in the community.
She stressed that if you are feeling sick, you need stay home.
Noem was asked if she would be shutting down businesses across the state or putting South Dakota in a lockdown of sorts, as has been done in other states. She says she doesn’t have the authority to do that.
Keep reading
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
LATEST STORIES
- Additional 7 positive COVID-19 cases in South DakotaPIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There are now 21 positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.
- Fauci hopeful U.S. more contained than ItalyWASHINGTON (AP) — The government's top infectious disease expert says he remains hopeful the U.S. is not on the same trajectory as Italy in the coronavirus struggle. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy … Read more
- Border crossings plummet in El Paso area as COVID-19 travel restrictions take effectEL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Activity at El Paso-area border crossings slowed to a crawl on Saturday, as restrictions on non-essential travel between the U.S. and Mexico went into effect to stop the spread of COVID-19.