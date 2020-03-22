UPDATE: Gov. Noem address new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem announced seven new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota on Sunday.

Noem released the following details on the new cases. Six of the positive results are people in Beadle County:

Male, 60-69 years old

Female, 50-59 years old

Female, 20-29 years old

Male, 20-29 years old

Female, 10-19 years old

Male, 10-19 years old

The seventh positive test is in a man from Brown County, between 60-69 years old. The state says that case is travel related.

Noem says the state is running an additional 29 tests on Sunday.

With the new cases in Beadle County, Noem is asking leaders in that area to take additional steps to protect the public. She says it does not qualify as community spread at this point. She says according to the CDC, Beadle County has a substantial level of COVID-19 cases, which is more than four or five positive cases in one county.

She’s asking people in Beadle County to stagger work schedules and do regular health checks on others in the community.

She stressed that if you are feeling sick, you need stay home.

Noem was asked if she would be shutting down businesses across the state or putting South Dakota in a lockdown of sorts, as has been done in other states. She says she doesn’t have the authority to do that.

In Sunday morning briefing @govkristinoem says she can tell SD businesses to shut down, but she can’t enforce it. She has told local govt officials they need to make that decision. In Sioux Falls, @paultenhaken has said he doesn’t have the authority to do that. #KELONews — Beth Jensen (@bethjensen) March 22, 2020

