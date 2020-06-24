Noem says Huron, Beadle County could receive up to combined $4.2 million in COVID-19 reimbursements; Governor to visit Aberdeen later today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem announced Wednesday that the city of Huron will receive up to $3 million in federal CARES Act or COVID-19 relief money for eligible COVID-19 expenses. Beadle County will receive up to $1.2 million in reimbursement for eligible COVID-19 expenses.

Noem was in Huron this morning to share the COVID-19 relief money news and will be in Aberdeen later on Wednesday.

The money comes from the $1.25 billion the state has received in federal CARES Act money South Dakota received. The state has designated $200 million of that money to provide reimbursement to cities and counties for eligible COVID-19 expenses.

Huron city and Beadle county officials said the money is welcomed and will be used wisely by the local governments.

The local governments must submit their expenses to the state for approval, Noem said. Not all of the money may be used because it depends on expenses.

The briefing can be viewed on the governor’s Facebook page or on the City of Huron’s YouTube.

Noem will be at Aberdeen City Hall at 12 p.m. to address the city and Brown County’s eligibility.

Communities like Sioux Falls and Rapid City have been notified they are eligible to apply for millions of dollars of reimbursement of COVID-19 expenses. And small towns and counties could also benefit.

The state received $1.25 billion from the CARES Act. $200 million of that is going to cities and counties in South Dakota.

In the recent days, the state has been posting online how much of that money small towns will be seeing in the future.