Gov. Noem says South Dakota has bent the curve by 75%

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Gov. Kristi Noem says South Dakota has bent the curve by 75%, but she is still asking to continue practicing social distancing and take other steps to slow the spread.

Noem says during a call with President Donald Trump and other governors, the president outlined a plan to reopen the economy for states. The Governor says South Dakota’s plan will be unique.

“It looks different how we implement that because we took a different path, we did not mandate that our businesses would close, we gave them the opportunity to be innovative, take care of their customers while they protected their employees going through the spread of this virus,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

State and health officials say South Dakotans took responsibility and helped flatten the curve.

With no action, the state was expected to need 10,000 hospital beds by mid-April. That’s no longer the case.

“Our next projection was to lower the number of hospital beds we felt we would need, push that peak out later to mid-June, and at that point we would need 5,000 beds, this week the latest projection is that we will need 2,500 beds at our peak, we are still estimating that to be in the mid-June time frame,” Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

The secretary of health says the state is still preparing for 5,000 beds. Officials say they’d rather be over prepared.