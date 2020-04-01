Gov. Noem: Peak infection date has been pushed out to July or August

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) said during this afternoon’s news conference at the Capitol that the peak day for COVID-19 cases in the state has been pushed beyond May or June.

Noem said that the peak infection date is pushed out to July or August. She had previously expected the peak to be in late May or early June.

She said the state has been able to bend the curve a great deal.

Noem stressed that people are primarily responsible for their actions and that people should focus on what’s happening in South Dakota, and not the rest of the country.

Noem says she’s spent hours studying modeling forecasts for the potential number of state deaths.

“And the numbers we see are pretty encouraging because we have a state that is pretty rural and remote.” She added that South Dakota is not stopping the virus, but we are slowing the spread.

She said the people of South Dakota have being doing a good job of taking the stay at home request seriously.

South Dakota health officials expect 30% of the state’s population to get COVID-19. 80% of those will have ‘mild symptoms.’

Noem started the briefing with unemployment numbers and processes. She is asking that people be willing to fill out applications online.