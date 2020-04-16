Gov. Noem holds town hall Wednesday night, urges SD residents to download Care19 App

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Noem says they’re looking at what happens in other states when determining how to make the decision to shut down the state. Noem says South Dakota has more people staying at home compared to many states that have a shelter in place orders.

She said that she can’t put a shelter in place for just a few days and that it may have to be something put in place until the state reaches a peak infection date. “How long can I ask people to say in their homes and still listen to the advice we are giving them,” Noem said.

The governor says the state has about 12,000 people as of today using the Care19 App. She urges everyone in the state to download the app. The app is anonymous.

South Dakota’s Secretary of Health Kim Maslam-Rysdon says that the clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine will not disrupt the people who are already depending on or using the drug. Maslam-Rysdon says some people may have been treated by hydroxychloroquine but the trial has not officially started. She added that the trials could potentially start at the end of the week.

The Governor’s Council of Economic Development Steve Westra says the governor’s small business relief fund is getting funds out in just under a week after the application is filed.

“The main thing that we are looking at is that they (a small business) was economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those are the candidates that we are looking at closely,” Westra said.

Noem says she has not made a decision about the South Dakota State Fair or the Sturgis rally, because those events are far enough in the future. She added that each community will have a different peak and the state hopes to get more encouraging news.