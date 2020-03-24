Gov. Noem holding COVID-19 update at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The latest COVID-19 test results and updates for South Dakota schools are just a few of the topics Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) is expected to discuss during Tuesday’s news conference at 11:30 a.m.

KELOLAND News will broadcast the news conference on-air and online. Once the news conference is over, the full clip will be added onto the website.

Last week, Noem requested schools to remain closed until March 27. The Sioux Falls School District announced on Monday schools would remain closed until April 14.

On Monday, Noem signed an executive order laying out what she would like to see every business in South Dakota follow.

Earlier Monday, Noem also announced models of data she’s seen predict up to 30% of South Dakotans could get COVID-19. That’s roughly 265,398 of the state’s 884,659 residents.