Breaking News
COVID-19 update in South Dakota on Tuesday
Live Now
WATCH at 3 p.m.: Gov. Noem with update on COVID-19 in South Dakota
1  of  8
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota Celebrate Community Church Grace Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Life Church Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish United Church of Canistota

Gov. Noem gives COVID-19 update in Sioux Falls Tuesday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem is in Sioux Falls Tuesday, March 17 learning about what healthcare professionals are doing amidst the growing cases of COVID-19 in the state. She will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m.

KELOLAND News will be livestreaming the event. Click here to watch.

Minnehaha County has five out of the 11 cases in South Dakota. There are no confirmed cases from ages 0 to 19 and 70+ in the state. Following the national trend, more male cases are confirmed than female. Nine men have tested positive in South Dakota and two women.

Check this story later Tuesday for updates from Governor Kristi Noem.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss