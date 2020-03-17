Gov. Noem gives COVID-19 update in Sioux Falls Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem is in Sioux Falls Tuesday, March 17 learning about what healthcare professionals are doing amidst the growing cases of COVID-19 in the state. She will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m.

KELOLAND News will be livestreaming the event. Click here to watch.

Minnehaha County has five out of the 11 cases in South Dakota. There are no confirmed cases from ages 0 to 19 and 70+ in the state. Following the national trend, more male cases are confirmed than female. Nine men have tested positive in South Dakota and two women.

Check this story later Tuesday for updates from Governor Kristi Noem.