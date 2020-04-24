Gov. Noem extends stay-at-home order for vulnerable populations in Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As South Dakota passes 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Governor Kristi Noem is extending the stay-at-home order for vulnerable populations in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties.

Gov. Noem’s stay-at-home executive order for vulnerable populations in the Sioux Falls area has been extended by two weeks.

“This could get discouraging, but I want to encourage them that what they’re doing is working and it’s literally is protecting them and their health into the future,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

As Noem asks those residents to stay home, multiple tribal reservations in South Dakota are asking people to stay out, setting up checkpoints to limit access to the reservation.

“I think that in some of these tribal governments they’re making it very clear they don’t want visitors,” Noem said.

Noem will continue to work with tribal leaders to guarantee access for the DOT, emergency personnel, and essential services.

“They are essential for making sure that we have gas, groceries, supplies, and emergency personnel having the ability to get into those communities should the need arise,”

As the number of COVID-19 cases climbs, 131 individuals are now part of the contact tracing and positive case notification process. It’s labor intensive, and leaders are asking for your help.

“If you’re getting a call from the Department of Health, please pick up. We want to reach you, we want to share information with you so that you can be safe, that you can keep other people safe, and I’m just respectfully asking folks to work with us so we can really contain the spread of COVID-19,” South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

The Secretary says those efforts will be critical moving forward.

Other state employees have been identified if South Dakota needs help beyond the 131 individuals they have today.