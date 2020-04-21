Gov. Noem encouraging people not to attend dirt track race in Jefferson, S.D. on Saturday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — In response to plans for a dirt-track event on Saturday, Governor Kristi Noem recommends people not attend.

Noem reminded South Dakotans of the state guidance to not gather in groups of more than 10 people. Organizers of the event in Jefferson, South Dakota, have said they would limit ticket sales but it is still expected to draw hundreds of people.

Noem says we are still many weeks away from peak hospitalization and infection rates. She says it is incredibly important people continue to social distance so we don’t overwhelm the health care system with COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Regulation Secretary says she’s no longer asking people seeking unemployment to be patient; instead, she asks they be courteous with the staff members answering phones.

Marcia Hultman says they are doing some cross-training of people in the department. 74% of claims have been processed and paid out. Hultman says it takes about 14 days for someone to get the first payment. If there is an issue, it can take up to four weeks to process. That’s what has happened for the 26% of claims with problems.

Hultman said in just one week, the state paid out $20.6 million in benefits. New numbers are expected to be released later this week on just how many people have filed in South Dakota.

Noem is taking her request for additional testing supplies to the federal government. She says she’s had conversations with Vice President Mike Pence and Dr. Deborah Birx about getting more supplies to South Dakota.

An app to help the state with contact tracing is available to more users now. Noem says the Care19 app is available to download for Android users.

