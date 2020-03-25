Gov. Noem encourages South Dakotans ‘to pause, to take a step back’

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The latest numbers from the State Health Department were posted Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 cases in South Dakota are now at 41. It’s the biggest jump the state has seen since the outbreak began. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, 13 people have recovered from the illness.

During news conferences, Governor Kristi Noem along with Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon have been providing updates on the numbers and answering our questions about the state’s response.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Governor told reporters beforehand the Governor wouldn’t be taking questions.

At the podium, the governor said she wanted to talk to South Dakotans as her neighbors.

The governor acknowledged that the COVID-19 fight that is far from over.

“For South Dakota, we expect this will take many, many weeks, perhaps even months to run its course,” South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said.

But despite the increased cases in the state, the governor talked about something different Wednesday.

“I want to ask each and every one of you to pause, to take a step back,” Noem said.

The governor offered suggestions for people including going for a walk or calling a loved one.

“If there’s anything we can all rally around today at this moment is that we all have a common enemy and that’s this virus. It is okay to be uncertain at times, but at the same time, we must pour ourselves into our families, into our neighbors, and into our communities,” Noem said.

To watch the entire address from the governor, click here.