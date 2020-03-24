Gov. Noem discusses distance education amid COVID-19 fight

COVID-19 continues to impact the school year for students across KELOLAND.

Tuesday Governor Kristi Noem is recommending school districts keep kids out of classrooms for longer to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Many kids in South Dakota are now in their second week of not being in their school buildings.

Now, the governor is encouraging districts to extend that through May 1.

Even though the time frame for keeping kids out of classrooms has been extended, learning will continue.

“We will be encouraging them to be innovative in delivering some distance education to our students over the next several weeks so that we can continue to do our mitigation efforts to address COVID-19 in South Dakota,” South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said.

The governor says distance education will look different in every district.

“Some districts maybe don’t have internet connection and they’ll have to deliver materials to the homes of these kids and give them packets of information and other schools may have the opportunity to do online learning,” Noem said.

Kelli Volk: Is the quality of education a concern?

Noem: It is. I think everyone is concerned about their kids. They want to keep them on track. They want to make sure they’re continuing their education, and we’ll do all

we can to facilitate that at the state level. The federal government has also given us some opportunities to access some more online learning materials that we can make

available, so I think while it’s a challenge, and it will continue to be for many weeks, we’re going to have all hands on deck to help our kids be successful.

The governor says schools have been doing “phenomenal work” already in this situation, adding that many districts are helping feed kids.

She says they’ll continue to evaluate schools that aren’t delivering meals to find out why, if there’s a need, and what can be done to help.

Meanwhile, the governor is extending an executive order for state workers under her control.

They’ll continue to work from home or telework through May 2.