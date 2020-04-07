Gov. Noem declares day of prayer for Wednesday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Saying South Dakota is at a critical time in the fight against COVID-19, Governor Kristi Noem announced she’s declaring Wednesday a day of prayer.

Noem says the new executive order issued on Monday gives specific orders for people older than 65-years of age who live in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties as well as those with chronic health conditions to stay home for the next three weeks.

Noem said a majority of South Dakota’s COVID-19 cases are in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties. She said people in those groups need to take the situation very seriously.

When asked about enforcing her executive orders, Noem said action will be taken when or if it is needed.

When asked about extending those orders beyond those two areas, Noem said there may come a time for that, but she said officials are worried about the two counties right now.

On the 5,000 beds needed for South Dakotans from projections released Friday, Noem said the National Guard will set up hospitals in Sioux Falls and Rapid City to help meet the need. As of now, the guard is currently doing site analyses before the construction begins. Details on specific locations will be released in the future.

South Dakota COVID-19 projections from April 3

As it is Holy Week for Christians, she is calling Wednesday, April 8 a day of prayer in South Dakota.

Keep reading