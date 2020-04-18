Good Samaritan Society – Sioux Falls Village sees jump in COVID-19 positive cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- According to Sanford Health, more Good Samaritan Society – Sioux Falls Village residents and employees have tested positive for COVID-19. 18 more residents as well as 14 more employees have tested positive. There are now 23 campus residents and 17 campus employees who have tested positive.

According to Sanford health, the majority of residents and staff who have tested positive are asymptomatic. Action is underway to isolate the residents who have tested positive from others.