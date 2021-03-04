Good Samaritan Society sees zero cases of COVID-19 in its residents for first time in a year

Good Samaritan Society celebrated a pandemic milestone this week–a happy one. For the first time since March of 2020, the organization says there were no cases of COVID-19 among its residents in its long-term care facilities in 24 states.

Both residents and employees have been offered both doses of the vaccine. This week there were nine cases of employees with COVID-19 in the entire system.

According to Good Samaritan’s President and CEO, Randy Bury, by contrast, approximately 500 employees and 500 residents tested positive for the virus in November. Bury says it doesn’t mean that visitation restrictions are ending, but the system is looking at how it can make adjustments and still keep residents safe.