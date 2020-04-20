Breaking News
Good Samaritan Society announces more positive COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

by: KELOLAND News

Posted:


The Good Samaritan Society announced Sunday that 18 additional residents and 14 additional employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at Sioux Falls Village location.

That brings the total for the campus to 23 residents and 17 employees. 

In a press release, the Good Samaritan Society says the rapid increase in cases reported is due to an aggressive approach from them and Sanford Health to deploy more than 200 tests immediately following the first positive cases at the facility.

The Good Samaritan Society says additional steps are being taken to isolate COVID-19 positive residents from others and that testing of residents and staff members will continue.

