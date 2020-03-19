Getting answers about COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As concern about COVID-19 grows across the country, KELOLAND News wants to help you get answers to your questions.
We’re hosting a KELOLAND News Special Report on the pandemic. It will include local, state and health officials on the front lines of helping to flatten the curve in our community.
Join us on Monday, March 23 for an extended KELOLAND News at 6. After 7 p.m., we’ll extend the conversation online to answer additional questions.
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the COVID-19 pandemic. This is your guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.
