From maternity leave to ICU COVID nurse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A year ago this week the first cases of COVID-19 were detected in KELOLAND.

The virus has killed just over 1,900 South Dakotans. For those working at the hospitals, it has been challenging physically and emotionally.

Laura Hoiten lives in Salem and drives 44 miles to work at Sanford Hospital In Sioux Falls in the pulmonary unit. She says she feels a responsibility for her patients. During the height of the pandemic, her husband Robert says it wasn’t uncommon for Laura to work 12 to 14 hour days.

“I’m personally able to be there for these people in the hospital when their families aren’t able to be there. I take that as a high responsibility on myself and I know my co-workers do too. Then on the flip side is tired, exhaustion, wanting it to be over,” Laura Hoiten said.

But that’s not all this nurse of three years had on her plate. Imagine working through a pandemic and then throwing in a complication: a very cute and cuddly complication.

Meet 14-month-old Jace. Born in a normal world on January 27th 2020, a time before most of us had ever heard the terms COVID-19 or coronavirus.

When Jace was just 3 months old, Laura had to face something almost unthinkable as a first time mother. She had to leave her baby and go to work, knowing that doctors and nurses in other parts of the world were dying from a strange new virus.

“You don’t really understand it until you are there, it was truly an emotion that never left, it was fear guilt, scared anxiety, it was hard to put out and I lived it every day at work and then and came home and as best as I could try to draw that line draw that barrier and focus on my family,” Laura said.

Laura says the barrier crumbled last November during the surge of cases and deaths.

“I slept all day and I woke up to have supper with my family and put my son to bed and I remember holding him and just sobbing, thankful that I had my family because so many people were losing theirs. Holding him so tight and apologizing and I couldn’t be the mom that I felt I needed to be because I was a COVID nurse,” said Laura.

Laura says without Robert, she would not have been able to cope as well as she did. He works as a hog nutritionist at Sioux Nation Ag Center.

“You know she’s trying to get home to be a mom yet, but I knew she was exhausted,” Robert said. “I guess I just stepped up and took care of Jace, made sure she had something to eat when she got to work and got her through her 4 shifts, and tried to enjoy the time that we had when she was off.”

“Stepping up when I couldn’t, there was nothing let in me to step up at home he found it in him to be there for me and be there for our son all while balancing everything else,” said Laura.

The Hoitens say things are already better because of the vaccines and they take comfort in knowing that a single smile from this little guy can, at least for the moment, make the pandemic seem far away.