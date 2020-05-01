Friday COVID-19 update: South Dakota death toll rises to 21 as active cases decrease to 818

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota is at 21 after Friday’s test results were reported by the state department of health.

Four more deaths in Minnehaha County were announced on Friday, after four were announced on Thursday. Two deaths were listed at 80-years-old or older, while one was 70-79-years-old and the other was 60-69-years-old. Two of the new deaths were males and two were females, there has now been a total of 15 male deaths and 6 female deaths.

There have been 16 deaths in Minnehaha County, which has 2,089 positive cases and 1,385 recovered cases.

Active cases are at 818, down from Thursday (859).

Total positive cases are at 2,525, up 76 from Thursday (2,449). Recoveries are at 1,686, up from Thursday (1,573).

Current hospitalizations are now at 69, down from Thursday (76). Total hospitalizations are at 179, up from Thursday (173).

There have been 14,838 negative cases, up from Thursday (14,579).

A total of 335 new tests were reported Friday.

Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage online and on-air.