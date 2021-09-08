Free, weekly COVID-19 tests available for South Dakota students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Health Department is offering families a screening option in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19 in South Dakota schools.

In addition to watching for symptoms, students can now receive free weekly COVID-19 tests.

The program is voluntary. If you’re interested, all you need to do is fill out a form and turn it in at your child’s school.

The school will give you a new test each week, which you can perform at home. It takes about 10 minutes.

