Free COVID-19 tests are delayed, DOH says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you were hoping to get a free antigen test kit from the state of South Dakota, you’ll need to wait a little longer.

Earlier this month the health department announced that it ordered 1 million rapid tests to give out for free.

The kits were expected to arrive in the state last week, but the shipment has been delayed.

In the meantime, the state is still offering mail-in vault tests. All you need to do is go online to sign up and you can get one sent to your home for free.

You can also order four free rapid tests from the federal government.