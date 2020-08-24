Fourth person from Crow Creek Tribe dies of COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fourth person who worked “COVID-19 Security” for the Crow Creek Tribe has died.

57-year-old Ethel Left Hand Bull was on life support for more than a month at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Left Hand Bull died of complications from the virus on Saturday.

Left Hand Bull was helping to make sure families in quarantine, at Big Bend on the reservation, had food and cleaning supplies.

She was a long-time fifth grade teacher at St. Francis Indian School on the Rosebud Reservation and would have received her master’s degree in education this month.

Her sister, Janice Howe, tells KELOLAND News that several of her siblings and children were at the hospital when she died, but they had to stay behind glass and could not be by her side.

Also, because she died of the virus, there will not be a public wake or funeral. She will be buried in her family’s cemetery at Big Bend on Thursday.

Other members of the Crow Creek Tribe’s COVID-19 Security team who died of COVID-19: 38-year-old Wesley Fire Cloud Jr., who died on July 2nd and 34-year-old Randy His Law who died July 6th.

The father of a member of the team, 56-year-old Ken Jewitt, contracted the virus from his son and died on June 27th.

The Crow Creek tribe recently disbanded the security teams. Members were assigned to help monitor cases and see to the needs of those quarantined, as well as collect data for the tribe.