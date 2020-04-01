Former Minnesota Viking, Vermillion native Leber thanks healthcare workers

Coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People around the world are applauding healthcare workers.

Former Minnesota Viking and Vermillion native, Ben Leber recorded a message for the Sanford Health staff.

“I Just want to say ‘thank you;’ thank you for all your sacrifice, thank you for all your hard work. The nurses, the doctors, all the practitioners thank you for being on the frontlines. “

Leber goes on to thank health care workers for sacrificing time with their families to battle COVID-19. You can see the full video below.

