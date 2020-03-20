Food Co-op asking shoppers to follow new rules in wake of coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Stores and businesses across KELOLAND are making changes while still trying to handle an increase in customers. The Sioux Falls Food Co-op remains fully stocked, but its general manager is implementing some changes to make sure it stays that way.

The general manager of the Sioux Falls food coop is taking to Facebook to share a message with customers.

“We want to be here for you, our community members, our coop member-owners, and anyone who needs food in this tough time,” Sioux Falls Food Coop general manager Patrick Sayler said.

The shelves are full and business is strong.

“Our sales are up pretty dramatically. We’re seeing a ton of folks coming in, a lot of new faces. People really preparing for staying at home, which is really great,” Sayler said.

But changes are on the way. Sayler is asking anyone who is sick to avoid the co-op and instead shop online.

“We offer a really robust, comprehensive online ordering platform that’s available to everyone and we’d really love to have people embrace that online platform,” Sayler said.

For those who do step into the co-op, re-usable bags are not currently allowed.

“We really want to avoid the possibility of any sort of multiple contact points, germs spreading, cross-contamination and all that stuff, so we are banning the use of re-usable containers at this time,” Sayler said.

He’s also asking that customers avoid peak shopping times.

“That time period between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m., we really are seeing a heavy amount of traffic to the point where soon, if it doesn’t calm down a little bit, we’re going to have to start doing head counts and asking people to wait to enter the store,” Sayler said.

Sayler’s staff is working more hours and harder than ever, but says it’s worth it to help the community though a tough time.

“We’re not huge, but we do serve an undeserved community in the neighborhood that we’re in right now, and we want to be able to continue to do that,” Sayler said.

The Sioux Falls Food Co-op is not currently processing special orders, and Sayler is asking that customers not overbuy any particular item.