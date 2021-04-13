Following recommendations, South Dakota will pause Johnson & Johnson vaccine

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota vaccinators will follow the Centers for Disease Control’s and Food and Drug Administration’s recommendations to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Six people in the U.S. developed blood clots within two weeks of getting the vaccine. The CDC and the FDA are working to determine if there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots. In the meantime, agency officials recommend not using the vaccine out of an abundance of caution.

A news release from South Dakota’s Department of Health says 15,743 South Dakotans have received the J&J vaccine and no adverse cases have been identified in the state.

“We remain confident all those who’ve already received the J&J shot have no reason for immediate concern but encourage residents to speak with their medical providers should concerns arise,” Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health, said in a news release.

According to the statement by the CDC and FDA, any adverse events ‘appear to be rare’ and those affected would experience ‘severe headache(s), abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination.’

Tuesday morning, Iowa and Nebraska officials also announced their states would pause using the J&J vaccine for a time.