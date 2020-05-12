Five new COVID-19 related deaths announced Tuesday

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The death toll from COVID-19 increased to 39 on Tuesday when the latest test results were reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

The five new deaths included one male and four females. One death was listed as a man age 30-39, the first in South Dakota listed in that age range. One was listed age 50-59, one was 60-69 and two were listed as 80-years old or older. All the new deaths were reported in Minnehaha County, which accounts for 34 deaths in the state.

Active cases in South Dakota decreased to 1,315, down 78 from Monday (1,393).

Total positive cases are at 3,663, up 49 from Monday (3,614). Total recoveries are at 2,309, up 122 from Monday (2,187). There were 73 more recoveries than new positive cases announced Tuesday.

Current hospitalizations are at 74, down four from Monday (78). Total hospitalizations are at 271, up eight from Monday (263).

Negative tests are at 21,534, up from Monday (20,964).

There were 619 tests reported Tuesday. For the past six days, testing has been over 600 tests reported each day.

Total cases in Minnehaha County increased to 2,978. There have been 1,851 recoveries and 34 deaths for a total of 1,127 active cases in the state’s largest county.

Lincoln County is listed at 190.

Brown County increased to 132, five more from Monday (127).

Stay with KELOLAND News for more coverage.