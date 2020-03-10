First presumptive positive Coronavirus case in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19, the strain of Coronavirus causing a global outbreak, Gov. Kristi Noem’s office confirmed.
Details about the patient were not released, but state officials say it’s travel-related.
Test results are considered “presumptive positive” until the result is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said presumptive positive cases are to be treated as if they are confirmed cases.
“The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Pierre has confirmed the first presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in South Dakota,” Noem said in a statement. “The cases are travel related. While we wait for the CDC to conduct their confirmatory testing, the Department of Health staff is working to identify additional people who came in close contact with these individuals to decrease the spread of illness.”
Noem is expected to hold a media briefing at 4:30 p.m. KELOLAND News will have continuing coverage.
So far, 25 people have died in the U.S.
The below map is using data from the CDC, and has been taking several days to update. Johns Hopkins University has been updating a map in real-time with data from state departments of health, which appear to be more up-to-date.
Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.
The virus was first reported in Wuhan, China on Dec. 31, 2019.
This is a developing story.
