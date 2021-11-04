First kids get COVID-19 vaccine at Sanford Health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Parents began getting their 5 to 11-year-old kids vaccinated against COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The FDA and the CDC cleared the way for the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday. The vaccine comes in a lower dose and with a smaller needle for the kids.

8-year-old Drew Prenger was the first kid to get his shot at Sanford Health Thursday. Prenger says he looks forward to not wearing a mask and doing fun things with his friends.

“Now when I’m getting the COVID-19 vaccine I don’t have to worry about getting the COVID-19 as much,” Prenger said.

Sanford, Avera and Monument Health all began giving the shots to kids on Thursday, November 4. Many pharmacies also received an initial allotment of the kids vaccine.

We will hear from a parent and a doctor tonight on KELOLAND News.

