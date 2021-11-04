First kids get COVID-19 vaccine at Sanford Health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Parents began getting their 5 to 11-year-old kids vaccinated against COVID-19 Thursday morning.

The FDA and the CDC cleared the way for the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday. The vaccine comes in a lower dose and with a smaller needle for the kids.

8-year-old Drew Prenger was the first kid to get his shot at Sanford Health Thursday. Prenger says he looks forward to not wearing a mask and doing fun things with his friends.

“Now when I’m getting the COVID-19 vaccine I don’t have to worry about getting the COVID-19 as much,” Prenger said.

Sanford, Avera and Monument Health all began giving the shots to kids on Thursday, November 4. Many pharmacies also received an initial allotment of the kids vaccine.

