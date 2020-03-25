First families receive help from One Sioux Falls Fund

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just a week after it was announced, money raised for the One Sioux Falls Fund is already helping several families impacted by the pandemic.

The goal of the One Sioux Falls Fund is to help people avoid eviction and financial hardships. This week, the city is starting to meet that goal.

“We are going to be funding our first round of 120 families in our area who are struggling because of COVID, are going to be getting financial relief this week already from the fund,” TenHaken said.

Mayor Paul TenHaken says there’s about $1.2 million in the fund. So far, more than a thousand families have sent in requests. Who receives the assistance is determined by the Unmet Needs Committee, which prioritizes cases based on need.

“If people have exhausted every other option, they kind of rise up to the top of that critical needs. I can tell you a thousand plus entries, thousand plus stories that are there, it wrecks you. There are some tough, tough situations out there. We want to help everyone,” TenHaken said.

After an initial wave of funding, TenHaken says the response has flat-lined as others adjust to the changing economy, but says any help is welcomed.

“This is my call to action to business owners, leaders in the community, who, if you find yourself in a situation where you have dollars that you feel that you can put toward this fund, I need your help with that fund,” TenHaken said.

You can apply, or donate to the fund online through the Helpline Center.