First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Health care workers in South Dakota’s largest city could start receiving the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as early as Monday afternoon.

Avera received the first shipment of Pfizer vaccine before 9 a.m., Dr. David Basel said during a coronavirus news conference in Sioux Falls.

Dr. Basel said the Pfizer vaccine will likely stay closer to the Sioux Falls area because of the ultra cold storing conditions. He said Moderna’s vaccine will be used more throughout South Dakota because it doesn’t need to be as cold.

A feared jump in COVID-19 cases following the Thanksgiving holiday isn’t apparent in data in the Sioux Falls area.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says while the case count has been going down, the positivity rate remains high in the region. In addition, he says hospitalizations have been going down at the two facilities in the city.

Dr. Basel with Avera said he agrees with TenHaken there hasn’t been a Thanksgiving bump in COVID-19 cases. He thanked the community for stepping up.

Dr. Mike Wilde with Sanford Health says it’s important to continue with the same practices during the Christmas holiday to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Wilde stressed the importance of taking care of your health during the pandemic. He says Sanford is able to care for patients experiencing illnesses beyond COVID-19, so there is no need to delay care if you aren’t feeling well.

With more than 500 Sioux Falls businesses pledging to practice COVID-19 mitigation strategies, TenHaken asks residents to show support for those retailers, restaurants and more.

The push to implement mitigation efforts is part of the Safer Sioux Falls and One Sioux Falls COVID-19 action plan, which TenHaken says will be before the city council for renewal on Tuesday.

Wilde says it’s important to show support for businesses who are taking mitigation efforts seriously during this difficult time.