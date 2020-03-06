Live Now
First Coronavirus tests in South Dakota come back negative

Coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in neighboring states, so far South Dakota remains clear of COVID-19.

The South Dakota Department of Health posted Friday evening that there have been five negative tests run in the state. There are no positive or pending cases.

On Friday, Minnesota officials announced a patient from Ramsey County is in isolation due to coronavirus. Nebraska officials also confirmed a positive case in that state.

The CDC updated the clinical criteria for testing a symptomatic individual on Wednesday. As a result, the SD-DOH expects the number of persons under investigation (PUI) being tested for COVID-19 to increase.

