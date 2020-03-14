1  of  31
Feeding South Dakota holds emergency packing events in response to COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With schools closing in South Dakota, Feeding South Dakota wants to make sure families and children can still have access to a meal.

That is why they had two emergency packing events on Saturday. Feeding South Dakota posted on their social media yesterday asking for volunteers, and Matt Gassen, CEO of Feeding South Dakota, said all spots were filled by the end of the yesterday.

“There’s going to be opportunities to help us out, if you’re willing, but I think we want to caution that a little bit to also make sure that, you know the same kind of precautionary rules apply for volunteers. So if you haven’t been feeling well, don’t volunteer,” Matt Gassen, Feeding South Dakota CEO, said.

If you’d like to apply to volunteer, you can visit their website here.

