Federal vaccine deadline extended; South Dakota joins lawsuit against mandate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Millions of workers now have a January 4th deadline to get a COVID vaccine.

Today, the federal government announced new vaccine requirements for workers at companies with more than 100 employees. This also covers workers at health care facilities that treat Medicare and Medicaid patients. It also extends a deadline for federal contractors.

The Biden administration says 70 percent of all adult Americans are now fully vaccinated. The new rules are aimed at the 65 million Americans who remain unvaccinated.

South Dakota is joining several other states to push back on the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says quote: “This is an excessive burden to place on the businesses and citizens of South Dakota.”

Governor Kristi Noem said on Twitter that the constitution does not give the federal government the authority to take this kind of action and that people have personal responsibilities over their health.