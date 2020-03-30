Father Anthony Urban using technology to deliver Mass

TABOR, S.D. (KELO) — Despite in-person mass being suspended due to the novel coronavirus, Father Anthony Urban has been able to connect with his congregation using technology.

The streets in Tabor are quiet, and the St. Wenceslaus church is empty, but Father Anthony Urban is busy delivering morning Mass.

“I have this spare office upstairs in my house so it was easy to kind of just convert it into a temporary chapel. Have some candles, have the stuff I normally use at Mass,” Father Anthony Urban said.

Using a tripod, his phone, and Facebook Live, Urban gives his congregation their normal Sunday service.

“I’ve grown up with technology so it’s kind of engrained in me to kind of use that in different way. It was just kind of a no-brainer since I have the equipment, I have the space, put it together and go for it,” Urban said.

With everybody’s schedules altered due to COVID-19, Father Urban says it’s important to provide people with that sense of comfort.

“We’re such creatures of habit, especially as we grow older. So I think to not have something, we do miss it. Not just in terms of seeing people but also participating in our worship of God,” Urban said.

He says the feedback he has gotten has been positive, and he hopes it’s helping his congregation through these difficult times.

“We’re kind of in communion with those who are kind of home-bound naturally. Now we’re all kind of isolated in that way. So participating in this is very meaningful for a lot of people,” Urban said.

Father Urban broadcasts six other services during the week including Tuesday, Thursday and Friday Mass at 8:30 a.m.., Wednesday night at 5:30, Saturday night at 5, and Friday night at 5:30.