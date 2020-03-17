Breaking News
COVID-19 update in South Dakota on Tuesday
Live Now
WATCH at 3 p.m.: Gov. Noem with update on COVID-19 in South Dakota
1  of  8
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota Celebrate Community Church Grace Lutheran Church - Sioux Falls Life Church Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish United Church of Canistota

Fareway store hours changing

Coronavirus

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
fareway7d77c3e406ca6cf291ebff0000dce829_816133540621

Fareway is changing its hours, starting March 18.

Fareway stores and meat markets will be open from Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The early closure will provide additional cleaning and sanitation measures in their stores, as well as time for restocking their inventory.

As part of the new hours, the first hour of business will be reserved for those customers who are 65 and over, expecting mothers, those living with a serious chronic medical condition, and anyone with an underlying medical condition that increases the susceptibility to serious illness from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss