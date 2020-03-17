Fareway store hours changing

Fareway is changing its hours, starting March 18.

Fareway stores and meat markets will be open from Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The early closure will provide additional cleaning and sanitation measures in their stores, as well as time for restocking their inventory.

As part of the new hours, the first hour of business will be reserved for those customers who are 65 and over, expecting mothers, those living with a serious chronic medical condition, and anyone with an underlying medical condition that increases the susceptibility to serious illness from COVID-19.