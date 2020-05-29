Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 77 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 59; Active cases at 1,063

Family: Huron mother dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus

Blanca Ramirez
Blanca Ramirez

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Huron family is mourning the loss of a young mother and wife who died of COVID-19.

At just 23-years old, Blanca Ramirez Gonzalez is the youngest South Dakotan to die of the illness. Her death is so far not listed in the state totals.

Family members say her symptoms started out mild, then on Monday, her temperature shot up to 107 degrees. She went the the hospital, where she died on Tuesday.

According to her obituary, Ramirez Gonzalez graduated from high school in Clark and went to Lake Area Technical before becoming a quality control inspector at the Jacks Link’s plant in Alpena.

There is a GoFundMe set up to help her family.

