Faith Temple Food Giveaway moves outside, recipients stay in cars

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 has forced many of us to change our daily lives. But hunger will continue regardless of whether there’s a pandemic.

The Faith Temple Food Giveaway is typically indoors. But that’s not the case this week.

“Usually we have people come into the building, but rather than having them come into the building, we have them stay in their cars, and so they’ll be going through the line outside,” Faith Temple Church pastor Jeff Hayes said.

Volunteers are handing out 700 boxes to families in need.

“It’s very nice that the church is helping people out, especially with the COVID coming on, and some people just don’t have enough money to put food on the table,” said Buck Frankman, who was picking up food.

Jane Behnke is here volunteering.

“I do it because the community needs it. I’ve been doing this for over ten years. And it’s, even with the pandemic we’ve got going on right now, it’s something that everybody needs to be prepared for,” Behnke said.

COVID-19 has put a halt to many gatherings and events. But where there’s a need, there can be a way to still help people out.

“Because of the coronavirus, we don’t want to be congregated inside of the building, and so we have people stay in their cars. but we realize that they still need food … our phone was ringing off the hook this morning,” Hayes said.

The next giveaway is two weeks from today.