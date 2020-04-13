Extended dates of coronavirus exposure at Lane Cafe

Breaking News
Sioux Falls Mayor asks for shelter-in-place order for Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State Health Officials said there are extended dates of potential exposure at the Lane Café in Lane, South Dakota, in early April.

The dates the employee worked while being able to transmit the virus have been extended to include April 1 through April 6.

Officials said a worker at the Lane Café tested positive for COVID-19. The individual initially reported working April 1 through April 4. Because of new information received in the investigation, the dates have been extended until April 6.

South Dakota State Health Officials say customers who visited the café during that time should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited. A CDC screening tool is also available to help identify symptoms. The tool can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms as well.

