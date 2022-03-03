SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The endemic of COVID-19 may be near. That’s according to one of South Dakota’s major hospitals.

Sanford Health says as hospitalizations continue to drop, we may now be at the point of learning to live with COVID.

The CDC now says 90 percent of the U.S. population is in the low or medium COVID-19 Community Level.

“The good news is, it’s trending down,” Dr. Jeremy Cauwels, Chief Physician at Sanford Health, said.

Sanford Health says for the first time in a long time, COVID 19 numbers are down significantly to where they can see an end to the pandemic.

“I think we are getting close to the endemic. I think the things that are important are number one: we have the hospital beds to take care of everyone and I think we do now,” Cauwels said.

Cauwels says systemwide, Sanford has less than 100 patients with COVID. In Sioux Falls, the number of COVID-19 patients is less than 10.

He says that has taken the pressure off of their nurses and other hospital staff.

“They are finally getting back to the stuff they’ve always wanted to do. If they were hired to be a nurse in orthopedics, they are getting back to orthopedics. If they were hired to be a nurse in cardiology, they are being a nurse in cardiology. There’s not so much of the pullback and forth depending how busy we are and how many COVID patients we have,” Dr. Cauwels said.

Sanford still wants people to get vaccinated and boosted, but it now has enough medications and vaccines so people who get COVID can most likely be treated at home.

“So I really think we are getting to the point now, it becomes a treatable part of our normal life. We still don’t want to see anybody get it and we want to prevent much illness as we can,” Dr. Cauwels said. “But when it comes right down to it, we are getting to the point now we can say this is a treatable part of our day and a treatable part of our hospital world as we move forward.”

Dr. Cauwels says those ‘less than 10 patients’ he talked about only have COVID-19; the others who are hospitalized are there for other medical reasons, but also have tested positive for COVID.

Sanford has also lifted its mask mandate except at the hospitals and clinics where they still want to protect patients. But Dr. Cauwels says he can see a time when that will end too.