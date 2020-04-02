Employee at Showplace Cabinets tests positive for COVID-19

KELOLAND News confirmed Thursday one of the new cases in the Sioux Falls area is an employee at Showplace Cabinets.
The company says it will stay open and that it is following CDC guidelines to keep other employees safe.
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.