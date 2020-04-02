Breaking News
Thursday COVID-19 numbers: 36 new positive cases, 6 new recoveries

Employee at Showplace Cabinets tests positive for COVID-19

KELOLAND News confirmed Thursday one of the new cases in the Sioux Falls area is an employee at Showplace Cabinets.

The company says it will stay open and that it is following CDC guidelines to keep other employees safe.

