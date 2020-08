SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — State Health officials announced on Thursday that an employee at Scarlett Ohara’s Gentlemen Club in Sioux Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.

The state says the employee worked at the business while able to transmit the virus on these dates and times: 6 p.m., July 31st through 2 a.m., August 1st.

Individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.