Employee at Rapid City business tests positive for COVID-19, state says

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State Health officials announced today that an employee of the Blue Lantern Lounge at 1200 E. Saint Patrick St. in Rapid City has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual worked at the business while able to transmit the virus to others from 5 p.m. on May 27 until 1:30 a.m. May 28.

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who visited this location during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

