State Health officials announced on Monday that an employee at Blarney’s Sports Bar and Grill in Mitchell has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the individual worked at the business while able to transmit the virus to others on Saturday, May 2, from 5 p.m. -11 p.m.

Customers who visited Blarney’s during the specified date should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.