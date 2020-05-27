Jack Link’s employee dies from COVID-19

An employee of Jack Link’s in Alpena, South Dakota has died of COVID-19.

Along with extending sympathy to the worker’s family, a statement from the company’s president says they’ve been conducting daily temperature and symptom checks outside of the plants.

The company also has protective equipment and sanitation supplies available for employees.

President of Jack Link’s Kevin McAdams statement:

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a team member who worked at our Alpena, South Dakota plant has passed away as a result of COVID-19 related complications. Our entire Jack Link’s family mourns the loss of our fellow team member, and we extend our deepest sympathies to her family, friends, and co-workers,” stated Kevin McAdams, President – North America.

“At every Jack Link’s facility, we conduct daily discussions with all team members, reinforcing safety protocols regarding their daily activities and how to stay safe both inside and outside of work, including conducting daily temperature and symptom checks outside all plants and having mandatory protective equipment and sanitation supplies readily available. Since the COVID-19 situation began we have taken numerous proactive measures in order to protect the safety of our valued team members and the communities in which they live and work, and are following a series of strict protocols which were developed in accordance with guidance from the CDC and USDA.”

“During this incredibly difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family. Our top priorities remain the well-being and safety of our team members and their families, the food safety of our products, and excellent service to our customers. We continue to closely monitor the situation and actively communicate with our team members.”