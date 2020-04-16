1  of  3
Breaking News
Staff member at Apple Tree East Children’s Center test positive for coronavirus South Dakota governor confronts national media attention; says CDC wrapped up Smithfield tour Minnehaha County passes 1,000 COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported as South Dakota increases to 1,311

Employee at Deuces Casino in Sioux Falls tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

State Health officials announced Thursday that an employee at Deuces Casino on 800 E. 8th St., in Sioux Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release, state officials say the individual reported working while able to transmit the virus to others.

The employee reported working during these times while able to transmit the virus to others:

  • Friday, April 10 – 4 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 11
  • Saturday, April 11 – 4 p.m. -10:30 p.m.

State Health officials say that customers who visited this location during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss