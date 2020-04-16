Employee at Deuces Casino in Sioux Falls tests positive for COVID-19

State Health officials announced Thursday that an employee at Deuces Casino on 800 E. 8th St., in Sioux Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release, state officials say the individual reported working while able to transmit the virus to others.

The employee reported working during these times while able to transmit the virus to others:

Friday, April 10 – 4 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 11

Saturday, April 11 – 4 p.m. -10:30 p.m.

State Health officials say that customers who visited this location during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.