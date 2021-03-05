Educators in South Dakota now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

BALTIC, S.D. (KELO) – After months of remote learning and fears about teaching in-person during the pandemic, this news has educators across South Dakota feeling hopeful.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought challenges for districts across KELOLAND. They’ve made many adjustments to help keep kids and staff safe.

“Coming into the school year we had no idea what to expect, but we made a good plan, I believe our administrators did a good job at doing the best they could with the information that they had to prepare us,” middle and high school science teacher, Rory LaValliere said.

Now educators have the opportunity to protect themselves against COVID-19.

Rory LaVallier is the middle and high school science teacher in Baltic. He’s scheduled to get his vaccine next week.

“I have been waiting for it. I am a proponent of vaccines, being a science teacher I understand the need of vaccines and understanding that technology today is very advanced to develop these types of vaccines,” LaValliere said.

The superintendent says this is exciting news and gives hope that there will be some return to normalcy in the future.

“We are all yearning for the old days when things were more normal and I think this will help get us there in the long run,” Baltic School District superintendent, Bob Sittig said.

An opportunity that will help keep the people who work in our schools safe.

“The staff have just been troopers all year, coming to school, and sometimes putting their health on the line, so it will be really nice for them to get that vaccine and maybe be able to rest a little easier knowing that they have that protection,” Sittig said.

The superintendent says staff can choose whether they want to get the vaccine. Teachers and other school employees should check with their district to see where they are eligible to get the vaccine.