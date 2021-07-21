Drive-up vaccine clinic at Empire Mall offering Johnson & Johnson shot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three groups have teamed up to provide drive-through covid-19 vaccines to minority groups.

One-and-done is the motto of this week’s clinic. One shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and patients are ready to drive off.

“The one-and-done works a lot better for a lot of people, especially if you have a job maybe that you’re working overnights, or you have a shift schedule where you don’t have regular hours and you can’t always plan ahead for weeks when you can get the second shot, for example,” Michaela Seiber, CEO with South Dakota Urban Indian Health said.

South Dakota’s Voices for Peace teamed up with Urban Indian Health and the SDSU Dairy extension to provide vaccines to immigrant and minority groups.

“We’re all working together to make sure that more people from our communities have easy access to getting the vaccine,” Taneeza Islam, Executive Director with South Dakota Voices for Peace said.

One clinic was held today and will continue Thursday and Friday 4 pm to 8 pm in the Empire Mall J-C-Penny parking lot.

“You just drive through, get your forms, get your shot, wait 15 minutes, then you get to go,” Seiber said.

You don’t have to provide any identification—just your name and birthday and a little health info to make sure you’re eligible.

“Sometimes it feels like that’s a big hurdle for some of our communities, especially our communities that don’t know how to read or write English or are scared of showing ID or uncertain where that information will go,” Islam said.

After getting your vaccine, you’ll also get a $30 gift card as a thank you.

“You know that we are going to get our freedom back again to travel, meet family members, friends,” Maristela Rovai, assistant professor and extension dairy specialist with SDSU said. “So it’s really important. It’s a matter of public health.”

While the event is geared toward minority groups, anyone needing a vaccine is welcome to stop by. You can find more information about South Dakota Voices for Peace on their website.

Their Facebook has information on the clinic.