Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Voices for Peace and South Dakota Urban Indian Health are once again hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week.

You can get your shot in the parking lot of the Empire Mall next to JC Penney Friday and Saturday.

The hours on Friday are 4 – 8 p.m. Shots will be given between 9 a.m. – noon on Saturday.

They’ll be offering Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

If you get your shot, you’ll receive $30 as a thank you for keeping the community safe.

According to a Facebook post from SDUIH, the groups are not providing boosters at this time as the CDC hasn’t given approval yet. But if you are immunocompromised,, you are eligible for a booster at the event.