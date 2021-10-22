Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Sioux Falls

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Voices for Peace and South Dakota Urban Indian Health are once again hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week.

You can get your shot in the parking lot of the Empire Mall next to JC Penney Friday and Saturday.

The hours on Friday are 4 – 8 p.m. Shots will be given between 9 a.m. – noon on Saturday.

They’ll be offering Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

If you get your shot, you’ll receive $30 as a thank you for keeping the community safe.

According to a Facebook post from SDUIH, the groups are not providing boosters at this time as the CDC hasn’t given approval yet. But if you are immunocompromised,, you are eligible for a booster at the event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide


 