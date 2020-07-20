Drive-thru COVID-19 testing event held in Pipestone

PIPESTONE, Minn. (KELO) – Hundreds of people are getting tested for COVID-19 in Pipestone County, Minnesota. Health officials say the southwest Minnesota area has seen an uptick in cases recently.

Minnesota residents were able to get tested for COVID-19 Monday.

Pipestone County Medical Center and Clinic Avera helped put together the drive-thru.

“We are doing nasal swab testing and it will tell you if there is any active virus currently replicating in your nose,” physician, Pipestone County Medical Center and Clinic Avera, Jackie Anderson said.

“In the last couple weeks we’ve seen a significant uptick in COVID cases in Pipestone County, and we are hoping the testing event will help identify folks that are possible asymptomatic so we can encourage them to isolate to help get down the spread in the county,” CEO, Pipestone County Medical Center and Clinic Avera, Brad Burris said.

From 9:00 to 6:00 Monday people could drive in to the Pipestone County Fairgrounds for a test. Health officials expect to do around 500 tests.

“We felt it would serve our community best if we could try to collect as many swabs as we could to get an accurate picture of what is going on in the county and in the area, so we wanted to get ahead of it and get those tests done and get information out to folks as soon as we can,” Anderson said.

Anderson says once they collect the sample, it’s sent to the state health department. They anticipate people will get their results within three to seven days.

“We’ve seen a lot of people that may not have symptoms at the time that they are tested that are positive and so we hope by getting that information out that we can encourage people to continue to wear their masks and continue to be six feet apart, and isolating from folks that may be more susceptible,” Anderson said.

Anderson says people who test positive will receive a phone call. Any negative results will be notified by mail. Additionally people can check their Avera chart for results.